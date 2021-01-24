Argentina’s abortion law enters force under watchful eyes

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s groundbreaking abortion law has gone into force under the watchful eyes of women’s groups and government officials, who hope to ensure its full implementation despite opposition from conservative and church groups. Argentina became the largest nation in Latin America to legalize elective abortion after its Senate on Dec. 30 passed a law guaranteeing the procedure up to the 14th week of pregnancy. The vote was hailed as a triumph for the country’s feminist movement, but church leaders criticized the decision and its supporters say they expect lawsuits from anti-abortion groups in conservative provinces and some private health clinics might refuse to carry out the procedure.