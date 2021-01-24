Antetokounmpo scores 27 points, Bucks beat Hawks, 129-115

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 14 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 129-115 on Sunday night to snap a two-game losing streak. Antetokounmpo had eight assists, finishing two shy of a triple-double. Bobby Portis added 21 points, and Khris Middleton had 19 for Milwaukee. De’Andre Hunter led Atlanta with a career-high 33 points. John Collins had 30 points, but the short-handed Hawks saw their three-game winning streak end. The Hawks were without two key starters, leading scorer Trae Young because of back spasms and center Clint Capela with a sore right hand.