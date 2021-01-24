After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

PARIS (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed Sunday to work closely together to fight the coronavirus pandemic and climate change. Their first conversation since Biden’s inauguration aimed at mending ties between the historic allies that frayed under Donald Trump. Biden “stressed his commitment to bolstering the transatlantic relationship” via NATO and the EU. The U.S. and French leaders see eye-to-eye on the importance of international cooperation to fight climate change and COVID-19 and in negotiating with Iran. But Macron’s office said the two wouldn’t shy away from thorny issues like trade disputes or taxing digital companies such as Google or Amazon.