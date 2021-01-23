Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Taylor County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 4 to 6 inches,
locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north-central, southwest and west-
central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&