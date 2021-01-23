Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 4 to 6 inches,

locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north-central, southwest and west-

central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&