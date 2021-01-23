Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Dunn County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 3 PM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery
road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&