Tunisia extends curfew, ban on protests as virus cases jump

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia is extending its virus curfew and banning demonstrations for three weeks as it tries to stem a rapid rise in infections. The government is also trying to calm tensions after a week of protests and rioting by young people angry over poverty and lack of jobs. New clashes between protesters and police broke out Saturday hours after the new virus restrictions were announced. Tunisia reported 103 virus-related deaths in a single day Thursday in a country of 11 million people, its highest figure to date and among the highest rates in Africa.