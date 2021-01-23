St. Croix, Polk and Pierce Counties working together on vaccine distribution

(WQOW) - Three Western Wisconsin counties are teaming up in their efforts to ensure anyone eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine is able to receive one.



St. Croix, Polk and Pierce counties announced the partnership on Saturday. St. Croix County Public Health Officer Kelli Engen said she and the other two county public health officers are meeting weekly along with leaders of area health care providers to manage the process of distributing the vaccine.



The health officers said their goal of the partnership is to provide clear and consistent information to residents of the three counties while information revolving around the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine develops.