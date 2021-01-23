Snow sculpture captures Sen. Bernie Sanders & his mittens

STEVENS POINT (WKOW/WAOW) -- On Inauguration Day, a snapshot of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders went viral. He was sitting on a folding chair, wearing a mask and a pair of handmade mittens.

A man in Stevens Point brought this image to life.

Jef Schobert is known for his snow sculptures. He carved Sen. Sanders out of snow, complete with glasses, mittens and a face mask.

"I really try to stay away from political scenes - It just happened to be elections. I go a little bit above for that angle. But most of the time I make it so that everybody's smiling, everyone's enjoying it," Schobert told WAOW-TV.

Schobert says the sculpture actually started as a recreation of Abraham Lincoln at the Lincoln Memorial, but the chair fell apart.