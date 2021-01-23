Sheriff, report: Naked Florida man stole, crashed police car

Officials say a naked Florida man has been arrested after stealing what news footage showed to be a marked police vehicle and crashing it. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Joshua Shenker was arrested after Thursday’s crash and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and other counts. Officers responded to reports of a naked man running along Interstate 10 in western Jacksonville shortly before noon Thursday. Authorities said only in a redacted report that a vehicle belonging to the City of Jacksonville was stolen. According to the police report, about $10,000 worth of damage was done to the vehicle.