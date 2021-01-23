Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 4, Winona 0
Andover 8, Elk river/Zimmerman Co-op 2
Blaine 4, Anoka 3
Centennial 4, Champlin Park 3, OT
Chaska 4, Bloomington Jefferson 1
Farmington 5, Eagan 3
Forest Lake 7, Irondale 3
Gentry 13, St. Paul Academy 0
Grand Rapids 2, Hill-Murray 1
Greenway 1, Duluth Marshall 1, OT
Mahtomedi 4, Hudson, Wis. 2
Mankato East 5, Owatonna 2
Maple Grove 12, Dodge County 1
Monticello 4, Chisago Lakes 3
Morris/Benson Area Co-op 3, May-Port CG, N.D. 1
Northfield 6, Rochester John Marshall 0
Prior Lake 6, Burnsville 3
Red Wing 6, Austin 2
Reedsburg Area, Wis. 8, La Crescent 0
Rochester Lourdes 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 4
Rochester Mayo 2, Rochester Century 1
Rogers 12, Coon Rapids 0
Roseau 5, St. Cloud Hockey Co-op 1
Rosemount 7, Apple Valley 0
Roseville 4, Woodbury 3
Shakopee 2, Eastview 1
Simley 7, South St. Paul 5
Southwest Christian/Richfield 5, Holy Angels 2
St. Louis Park 5, Bloomington Kennedy 4, OT
St. Michael-Albertville 5, Buffalo 2
St. Thomas Academy 4, Hastings 0
Tartan 8, Henry Sibley 1
Wayzata 7, Minnetonka 1
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 1, Roseau 1, OT
Blake 2, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2, OT
Burnsville 4, Prior Lake 1
Centennial 4, Osseo/Park Center 2
Chaska 4, Bloomington Jefferson 1
Chaska/Chanhassen 5, Holy Angels 2
Dassel-Cokato 3, Minnesota Prep 2
Dodge County 5, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 1
Eagan 3, Farmington 1
Eastview 2, Shakopee 1
Edina 4, North Wright County 0
Forest Lake 2, Roseville 1
Hopkins/Park 4, Princeton 2
Lakeville South 4, Lakeville North 1
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3, LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 2
Mahtomedi 3, Hastings 2
Minneapolis 12, Visitation 0
Minnetonka 4, Buffalo 0
Northfield 10, Mankato West 0
Owatonna 5, Mankato East 3
Rochester Lourdes 4, Luverne 2
Rosemount 4, Apple Valley 2
South St. Paul 2, Gentry 1
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/