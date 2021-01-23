Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

New
4:12 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor 88, Brookwood 29

Columbus 74, Big Foot 67

Cuba City 81, Riverdale 41

Horicon 75, Montello 46

Milton 50, Edgewood 47

New Berlin Eisenhower 63, Oak Creek 45

Oneida Nation 57, Saint Thomas Aquinas 52

Peshtigo 66, Algoma 37

Wausau East 77, Elcho 38

Wilmot Union 62, Fort Atkinson 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 48, Belleville 46

Appleton East 69, Sun Prairie 44

Barneveld 60, Juda 21

Kimberly 1, Appleton West 0

Mercer 46, Chequamegon 16

Mineral Point 59, Darlington 39

Monticello 49, Belmont 48

Mount Horeb 52, Potosi/Cassville 44

New Glarus 61, Fall River 28

New London 43, Shawano 39

Northwood 49, South Shore 35

Peshtigo 78, Sturgeon Bay 37

Pulaski 44, Oshkosh West 32

Suring 54, Lourdes Academy 41

University School of Milwaukee 47, Racine St. Catherine’s 32

Watertown Luther Prep 70, Lake Country Lutheran 58

Westosha Central 52, The Prairie School 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content