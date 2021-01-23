Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bangor 88, Brookwood 29
Columbus 74, Big Foot 67
Cuba City 81, Riverdale 41
Horicon 75, Montello 46
Milton 50, Edgewood 47
New Berlin Eisenhower 63, Oak Creek 45
Oneida Nation 57, Saint Thomas Aquinas 52
Peshtigo 66, Algoma 37
Wausau East 77, Elcho 38
Wilmot Union 62, Fort Atkinson 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 48, Belleville 46
Appleton East 69, Sun Prairie 44
Barneveld 60, Juda 21
Kimberly 1, Appleton West 0
Mercer 46, Chequamegon 16
Mineral Point 59, Darlington 39
Monticello 49, Belmont 48
Mount Horeb 52, Potosi/Cassville 44
New Glarus 61, Fall River 28
New London 43, Shawano 39
Northwood 49, South Shore 35
Peshtigo 78, Sturgeon Bay 37
Pulaski 44, Oshkosh West 32
Suring 54, Lourdes Academy 41
University School of Milwaukee 47, Racine St. Catherine’s 32
Watertown Luther Prep 70, Lake Country Lutheran 58
Westosha Central 52, The Prairie School 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/