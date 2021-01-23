Russia arrests 350 protesters demanding Navalny’s release

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian police on Saturday arrested hundreds of protesters who took to the streets in temperatures as low as minus-50 C (minus-58 F) to demand the release of Alexei Navalny, the country’s top opposition figure. Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent foe, was arrested on Jan. 17 when he returned to Moscow from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a severe nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Authorities say his stay in Germany violated terms of a suspended sentence. More than 350 people were detained in protests in the Far East and Siberia, and large demonstrations were expected later in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities.