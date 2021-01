GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Josh Jefferson scored 21 points and Green Bay downed Purdue Fort Wayne 87-72. Amari Davis had 18 points for Green Bay, which earned its fourth straight home victory. Japannah Kellogg III added 15 points and Lucas Stieber 14. Green Bay scored a season-high 43 first-half points. Jalon Pipkins had 16 points for the Mastodons.