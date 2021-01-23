From presidents to faded stars, all welcomed by Larry King

NEW YORK (AP) — Larry King seemed like a throwback to a different age in media and show biz even during the height of his career hosting a nightly talk show on CNN. His nightly conversations with newsmakers, politicians and celebrities on “Larry King Live” seem even more foreign to cable TV today. King, who died Saturday at age 87, was easy to poke fun at, particularly later in his career, but he tried to give viewers a different look at famous faces than they were used to seeing on television. King left CNN in 2010, shortly after the network feted him for his 25 years on the air.