Balanced attack leads Timberwolves past Pelicans 120-110

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Naz Reid scored 20 points to lead a balanced offensive effort and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-110. Anthony Edwards scored 18 points and Jared Vanderbilt set career highs with 16 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota, which snapped a four-game skid. Jarrett Culver and Malik Beasley each scored 16 points, and Jordan McLaughlin added 11. Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 30 points. Eric Bledsoe added 28 and Zion Williamson finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans, who have lost three straight and eight of their last nine.