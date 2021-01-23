A snowy night leads to brighter Sunday

Saturday morning was the coldest we've had so far this winter in Eau Claire, with a low of -4. The only other sub-zero low we've had this winter was on December 29, when we hit -2. The coldest air this morning was located from central Wisconsin through the Eau Claire area. Temperatures in the single digits below zero were reported as far west as Menomonie, but other areas north of Eau Claire were in the single digits above zero this morning.

As we head into Saturday evening, the focus shifts to incoming snow. Snow will begin from west to east across Wisconsin this evening. While snow started to show up on radar late Saturday afternoon, it has taken some time for the atmosphere to become saturated enough for snow to make it to the ground. Areas west of the 53 corridor should see snow making it to the ground by 6 p.m. or so, with areas farther west seeing snow develop a little later.

Fortunately, wind is not expected to be a big concern with this system, and most of the accumulation and travel impacts will happen late Saturday evening into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Most of us can expect to see between 2" and 5" of fluffy snow, although an isolated total up to 6" is possible here or there, mainly south of Eau Claire. The highest totals with this system are anticipated south of Eau Claire, meanwhile areas to the north have the best chance of being on the lower end of the totals range, especially north of Highway 8.

Any lingering flurries will end Sunday morning, as clouds clear. We should actually end up with a fairly nice afternoon Sunday, with some sun and temperatures in the 20s.

Temperatures as we head into early Monday will be highly dependent on cloud cover, but if we manage to stay clear, it could be another chilly night.

We can expect seasonable temperatures in the 20s for the first half of the upcoming week, meanwhile the second half is trending a bit warmer in the 30s.