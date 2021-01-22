With new album, Epik High endures in South Korea music scene

SEOUL (AP) — Popular South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High was working on a song called “End of the World” before the pandemic hit last year. Now, the band’s frontman Tablo says, “I wish that this song is not relevant.” With the world sharing their feelings of “fear, confusion and trepidation,” the group stayed home to document the moment in songs, crafting a new double album called “Epik High Is Here.” The just-released first half is a collection of 10 songs featuring a diverse roster of artists including K-pop heavyweight CL, rising rapper Woo and Kim Sawol, the South Korean folk and rock singer-songwriter.