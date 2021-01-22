Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Pepin County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 6 AM

CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found

at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&