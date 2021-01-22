UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly

LONDON (AP) — The British government’s chief scientific adviser says there is some evidence that a new variant of the coronavirus first identified in southeast England carries a higher risk of death than the original strain. But Patrick Vallance stressed that “the evidence is not yet strong” and more research is needed. He said British officials are increasingly confident that the vaccines that have been authorized for use against COVID-19 will be effective against the new strain identified in Britain. Vallance said scientists are concerned that variants identified in Brazil and South Africa could be more resistant to vaccines.