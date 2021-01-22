Tire falls from small plane into Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO (AP) — A tire fell from a small plane near homes in a Chicago neighborhood before the plane landed safely at O’Hare International Airport. No injuries were reported on the ground or among those on the plane, which the Chicago Department of Aviation said sent up sparks on a runway as it landed Thursday evening without its left side landing gear. People on the ground in the Jefferson Park neighborhood about seven miles from O’Hare airport heard a loud noise as the wheel fell. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine plane was traveling to Chicago from Ironwood, which is located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Two crew members and five passengers were on board.