Sri Lanka approves vaccine amid warnings of virus spread

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka has approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 amid warnings from doctors that front-line health workers should be quickly inoculated to stop the system from collapsing. The minister for pharmaceutical production and regulation says the British vaccine has been approved for emergency use, the first in Sri Lanka, while several other candidates are in the pipeline. It is unknown when Sri Lanka will be getting the vaccine. After two months during which no community cases were reported, a random test on a factory worker in October led to the detection of a new cluster. At about the same time, another outbreak was discovered near the country’s main fish market, and since then, between 500 to 900 new cases are being reported daily.