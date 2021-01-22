Sex offender convicted for assaulting another child is going back to prison

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A convicted sex offender is going back to prison after being sentenced on Friday for sexually assaulting another child.

Chippewa County Judge Benjamin Lane sentenced Timothy Wundrow to 12 years behind bars. He pleaded guilty last October to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl at his residence in Lake Hallie.

In an earlier case, Wundrow pleaded guilty to repeatedly sexually assaulting two children. Court records show Judge Roderick Cameron sentenced Wundrow to a year in jail with work release as well as more than seven years of probation.