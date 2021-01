GREEN BAY, Wis. (WQOW) - The Packers are hoping to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time in a decade and that is exactly what they will do with a win on Sunday.

The Packers will play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Lambeau Field with kickoff slated for 2:05 p.m.

