Parise gets winner for Wild in home opener over Sharks, 4-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Zach Parise scored his first goal of the season to break a second-period tie, spurring the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Joel Eriksson Ek had an early goal for the Wild against former teammate Devan Dubnyk. Dubnyk made 25 saves for the Sharks on the Minnesota ice he called home for the previous six years. Kevin Fiala and Jordan Greenway added empty-netters late for the Wild in their home opener. Matt Nieto scored for the Sharks.