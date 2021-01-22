‘Our Friend’ is an opportunity for a good cry — if wanted

NEW YORK (AP) — Production on the film “Our Friend” starring Jason Segal, Casey Affleck and Dakota Johnson wrapped before the pandemic but it makes sense if the movie — about a woman dying of cancer — strikes an emotional chord with viewers. In “Our Friend,” Jason Segal plays Dane, the best friend of married couple Matt and Nicole. When Nicole is diagnosed with terminal cancer, Dane moves in with the family to help them during the time she has left. It’s based on the true story of an experience written about by journalist Matthew Teague for Esquire in 2015. “Our Friend” opens in theaters and video on demand on Friday, Jan. 22.