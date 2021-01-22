Mexico looks to reopen schools in just one of its states

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico plans to start vaccinating teachers and other school personnel in one of the country’s 32 states this weekend with an eye toward resuming in-person classes there as early as late next month. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the vaccination plan Friday, one day after Mexico set new daily records for coronavirus infections and COVID-19 deaths. But in the southeastern state of Campeche, the virus’ spread has remained in control and relatively stable for weeks. It was the first state to rate green on the government’s pandemic alert scale and would have to remain green to send students back to the classroom.