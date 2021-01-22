Israeli warplanes strike Syria, kill 4 – including children

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s state media says Israeli warplanes have fired several missiles on targets in central Syria, killing a family of four. State-news agency SANA quoted an unnamed military official as saying Friday’s attack took place shortly before dawn, when Israeli warplanes flew over neighboring Lebanon. Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.