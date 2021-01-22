Greece to reopen high schools but stay in lockdown

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece say high schools will reopen on Feb. 1 for the first time since mid-November, but that nationwide lockdown measures will remain in effect. The education minister said Friday that high schools would follow the reopening of primary schools on Jan. 11 and a limited opening of retail stores a week later. Greece has seen a steep decline in pandemic-related deaths in recent weeks, but authorities say tough restrictions will remain in place through the winter.