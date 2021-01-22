Skip to Content

Friday’s Sports Overtime highlights and scores

Last updated January 22, 2021 11:20 pm
11:08 pm Top Sports StoriesSportHigh School SportsPrep Sports
012221 immanuel lutheran eleva strum bbb

(WQOW) - Friday's local scores

High school boys basketball

North 64, Wausau West 61 - Huskies win 4th straight

River Falls 66, Memorial 49 - Johnson (RF): 22 points; Schurman (RF): 20 points; Boser (MEM): 23 points

Hudson 81, Chippewa Falls 62 - Raiders win 7th straight; Healy (HUD): 40 points; Moeri (HUD): 15 points; Walczak (CHI): 17 points

Elk Mound 61, Colfax 36

Spring Valley 64, Mondovi 44

Immanuel Lutheran 47, Eleva-Strum 39

Cochrane-Fountain City 56, Alma/Pepin 28

Lake Holcombe 63, Flambeau 58

St. Croix Central 81, Baldwin-Woodville 58

High school girls basketball

Memorial 35, River Falls 29

North 57, Holmen 37 - Horn (NOR): 20 points

Regis 52, Pacelli 25

Durand 78, Glenwood City 39

Prairie Farm 76, Shell Lake 19 - Prairie Farm now 11-1

Independence 59, New Auburn 26

Bloomer 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 38 - Iverson (BLOOM): 19 points; Timm (CHET): 17 points

Cumberland 49, Solon Springs 37

Gilman 41, Granton 34

High school boys hockey

Chippewa Falls 6, North 5 (Overtime) - game recap here

Memorial 7, Hayward 2

Amery 4, Somerset 1

High school girls hockey

Hudson 5, CFM Sabers 2

NAHL Hockey

Austin Bruins 2, Chippewa Steel 1 (Shootout)

