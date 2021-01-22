Friday’s Sports Overtime highlights and scores

Friday’s Sports Overtime highlights and scoresUpdated
(WQOW) - Friday's local scores
High school boys basketball
North 64, Wausau West 61 - Huskies win 4th straight
River Falls 66, Memorial 49 - Johnson (RF): 22 points; Schurman (RF): 20 points; Boser (MEM): 23 points
Hudson 81, Chippewa Falls 62 - Raiders win 7th straight; Healy (HUD): 40 points; Moeri (HUD): 15 points; Walczak (CHI): 17 points
Elk Mound 61, Colfax 36
Spring Valley 64, Mondovi 44
Immanuel Lutheran 47, Eleva-Strum 39
Cochrane-Fountain City 56, Alma/Pepin 28
Lake Holcombe 63, Flambeau 58
St. Croix Central 81, Baldwin-Woodville 58
High school girls basketball
Memorial 35, River Falls 29
North 57, Holmen 37 - Horn (NOR): 20 points
Regis 52, Pacelli 25
Durand 78, Glenwood City 39
Prairie Farm 76, Shell Lake 19 - Prairie Farm now 11-1
Independence 59, New Auburn 26
Bloomer 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 38 - Iverson (BLOOM): 19 points; Timm (CHET): 17 points
Cumberland 49, Solon Springs 37
Gilman 41, Granton 34
High school boys hockey
Chippewa Falls 6, North 5 (Overtime) - game recap here
Memorial 7, Hayward 2
Amery 4, Somerset 1
High school girls hockey
Hudson 5, CFM Sabers 2
NAHL Hockey
Austin Bruins 2, Chippewa Steel 1 (Shootout)