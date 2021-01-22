Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:37 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Bagley/Fosston Co-op 5, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 4, OT

Hutchinson 2, Delano 1

Luverne 8, Redwood Valley 5

Thief River Falls 3, Kittson County Central 1

Worthington 4, Windom 3

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Chisago Lakes 5, Simley 3

Dodge County 5, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 1

Gentry 2, Holy Family Catholic 0

Mound Westonka 8, Waconia 2

Mounds View 2, Woodbury 1

Orono 4, New Prague 1

Owatonna 7, Rochester Century 1

Rochester Lourdes 6, Minnesota River 1

Roseau 6, Moorhead 3

Warroad 14, Crookston 0

Worthington 3, Windom 1___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content