Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Bagley/Fosston Co-op 5, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 4, OT
Hutchinson 2, Delano 1
Luverne 8, Redwood Valley 5
Thief River Falls 3, Kittson County Central 1
Worthington 4, Windom 3
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Chisago Lakes 5, Simley 3
Dodge County 5, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 1
Gentry 2, Holy Family Catholic 0
Mound Westonka 8, Waconia 2
Mounds View 2, Woodbury 1
Orono 4, New Prague 1
Owatonna 7, Rochester Century 1
Rochester Lourdes 6, Minnesota River 1
Roseau 6, Moorhead 3
Warroad 14, Crookston 0
Worthington 3, Windom 1___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/