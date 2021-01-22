Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
10:02 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 73, Anoka 48

Ashby 61, Underwood 23

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 75, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 50

Bagley 72, Climax/Fisher 50

Barnesville 67, Perham 53

Barnum 59, Two Harbors 40

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 77, Pine River-Backus 47

Big Lake 66, Monticello 50

Blaine 63, Centennial 44

Blue Earth Area 83, New Ulm 48

Braham 66, Isle 27

Brainerd 65, Fergus Falls 63

Carlton 71, Floodwood 33

Central Minnesota Christian 70, Lakeview 63

Champlin Park 57, Maple Grove 50

Chaska 44, Chanhassen 42

Concordia Academy 51, Nova Classical Academy 35

East Ridge 55, Cretin-Derham Hall 51

Edina 63, Buffalo 57

Elk River 53, Rogers 49

Fairmont 74, St. James Area 68

Fertile-Beltrami 62, Fosston 40

Goodhue 63, Kasson-Mantorville 39

Hawley 74, Ada-Borup 46

Kimball 49, Dassel-Cokato 47

Lac qui Parle Valley 66, Minneota 56

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 55, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 45

Lakeville South 56, Lakeville North 52

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 68, Spectrum 57

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 100, Glenville-Emmons 32

Maranatha Christian 71, New Life Academy 35

Marshall 80, Jackson County Central 24

McGregor 79, Wrenshall 64

Melrose 76, Benson 55

Minneapolis South 81, Minneapolis Roosevelt 48

Minneapolis Southwest 67, Minneapolis Washburn 43

Minnehaha Academy 77, Duluth East 36

Mounds View 62, Forest Lake 60

NCEUH 54, Park Christian 43

New London-Spicer 66, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 38

Northland 68, Deer River 60

Park (Cottage Grove) 66, White Bear Lake 61

Paynesville 73, Montevideo 59

Pelican Rapids 71, Frazee 60

Pine City 90, Ogilvie 44

Princeton 81, Becker 72

Providence Academy 62, Breck 60

Redwood Valley 74, Windom 58

Robbinsdale Armstrong 82, Coon Rapids 64

Robbinsdale Cooper 79, St. Louis Park 63

Royalton 50, Hinckley-Finlayson 36

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 77, MACCRAY 72

Sauk Rapids-Rice 57, Rocori 54

Sheyenne, N.D. 83, Moorhead 59

South Ridge 65, Cook County 16

Southwest Minnesota Christian 70, Red Rock Central 35

St. Cloud Apollo 50, Willmar 40

St. Francis 68, Cambridge-Isanti 54

Stephen-Argyle 68, Kittson County Central 25

Stewartville 82, Dover-Eyota 51

United South Central 59, Blooming Prairie 46

Waconia 62, Glencoe-Silver Lake 32

Watertown-Mayer 54, Holy Family Catholic 41

Wayzata 77, Minnetonka 54

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 58, Mountain Lake Co-op 40

Win-E-Mac 45, Thief River Falls 43

Woodbury 67, Stillwater 49

Worthington 60, Pipestone 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 56, Pierz 45

Andover 59, Anoka 39

Becker 97, Princeton 38

Belle Plaine 56, Sibley East 31

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 62, Bloomington Jefferson 51

Big Lake 56, Monticello 23

Blake 77, St. Paul Academy 24

Blooming Prairie 64, United South Central 35

Cambridge-Isanti 58, St. Francis 36

Centennial 59, Blaine 48

Chaska 83, Chanhassen 45

Cristo Rey Jesuit 49, Mounds Park Academy 34

Cromwell 73, Silver Bay 13

Edina 65, Buffalo 63

Elk River 69, Rogers 53

Farmington 60, Burnsville 43

Fergus Falls 62, Brainerd 49

Foley 79, Mora 39

Forest Lake 70, Mounds View 41

Fridley 69, St. Anthony 48

Hawley 51, East Grand Forks 39

Hayfield 50, Bethlehem Academy 46

Henning 70, Bertha-Hewitt 14

Hill City/Northland 56, Northeast Range 40

Holy Angels 99, Columbia Heights 16

Hopkins 91, St. Michael-Albertville 49

Lakeville North 50, Lakeville South 48

Maple Lake 61, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 36

Maranatha Christian 69, New Life Academy 52

Marshall 92, Jackson County Central 33

Martin County West 69, Madelia 19

Menahga 65, Pillager 33

Montevideo 87, Yellow Medicine East 53

Moorhead 67, Sheyenne, N.D. 57

Nevis 81, Laporte 4

New York Mills 78, Verndale 24

Orono 78, New Prague 26

Park Center 82, Osseo 69

Providence Academy 66, Breck 36

Roseville 91, Irondale 65

South Ridge 57, Cook County 24

Spring Lake Park 55, Totino-Grace 52

St. Cloud Cathedral 67, Zimmerman 52

St. Peter 54, Waseca 51

Watertown-Mayer 67, Holy Family Catholic 57

West Central 66, Ortonville 19

White Bear Lake 48, Park (Cottage Grove) 45

Windom 46, Redwood Valley 45

Worthington 54, Pipestone 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

