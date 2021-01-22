Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover 73, Anoka 48
Ashby 61, Underwood 23
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 75, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 50
Bagley 72, Climax/Fisher 50
Barnesville 67, Perham 53
Barnum 59, Two Harbors 40
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 77, Pine River-Backus 47
Big Lake 66, Monticello 50
Blaine 63, Centennial 44
Blue Earth Area 83, New Ulm 48
Braham 66, Isle 27
Brainerd 65, Fergus Falls 63
Carlton 71, Floodwood 33
Central Minnesota Christian 70, Lakeview 63
Champlin Park 57, Maple Grove 50
Chaska 44, Chanhassen 42
Concordia Academy 51, Nova Classical Academy 35
East Ridge 55, Cretin-Derham Hall 51
Edina 63, Buffalo 57
Elk River 53, Rogers 49
Fairmont 74, St. James Area 68
Fertile-Beltrami 62, Fosston 40
Goodhue 63, Kasson-Mantorville 39
Hawley 74, Ada-Borup 46
Kimball 49, Dassel-Cokato 47
Lac qui Parle Valley 66, Minneota 56
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 55, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 45
Lakeville South 56, Lakeville North 52
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 68, Spectrum 57
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 100, Glenville-Emmons 32
Maranatha Christian 71, New Life Academy 35
Marshall 80, Jackson County Central 24
McGregor 79, Wrenshall 64
Melrose 76, Benson 55
Minneapolis South 81, Minneapolis Roosevelt 48
Minneapolis Southwest 67, Minneapolis Washburn 43
Minnehaha Academy 77, Duluth East 36
Mounds View 62, Forest Lake 60
NCEUH 54, Park Christian 43
New London-Spicer 66, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 38
Northland 68, Deer River 60
Park (Cottage Grove) 66, White Bear Lake 61
Paynesville 73, Montevideo 59
Pelican Rapids 71, Frazee 60
Pine City 90, Ogilvie 44
Princeton 81, Becker 72
Providence Academy 62, Breck 60
Redwood Valley 74, Windom 58
Robbinsdale Armstrong 82, Coon Rapids 64
Robbinsdale Cooper 79, St. Louis Park 63
Royalton 50, Hinckley-Finlayson 36
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 77, MACCRAY 72
Sauk Rapids-Rice 57, Rocori 54
Sheyenne, N.D. 83, Moorhead 59
South Ridge 65, Cook County 16
Southwest Minnesota Christian 70, Red Rock Central 35
St. Cloud Apollo 50, Willmar 40
St. Francis 68, Cambridge-Isanti 54
Stephen-Argyle 68, Kittson County Central 25
Stewartville 82, Dover-Eyota 51
United South Central 59, Blooming Prairie 46
Waconia 62, Glencoe-Silver Lake 32
Watertown-Mayer 54, Holy Family Catholic 41
Wayzata 77, Minnetonka 54
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 58, Mountain Lake Co-op 40
Win-E-Mac 45, Thief River Falls 43
Woodbury 67, Stillwater 49
Worthington 60, Pipestone 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 56, Pierz 45
Andover 59, Anoka 39
Becker 97, Princeton 38
Belle Plaine 56, Sibley East 31
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 62, Bloomington Jefferson 51
Big Lake 56, Monticello 23
Blake 77, St. Paul Academy 24
Blooming Prairie 64, United South Central 35
Cambridge-Isanti 58, St. Francis 36
Centennial 59, Blaine 48
Chaska 83, Chanhassen 45
Cristo Rey Jesuit 49, Mounds Park Academy 34
Cromwell 73, Silver Bay 13
Edina 65, Buffalo 63
Elk River 69, Rogers 53
Farmington 60, Burnsville 43
Fergus Falls 62, Brainerd 49
Foley 79, Mora 39
Forest Lake 70, Mounds View 41
Fridley 69, St. Anthony 48
Hawley 51, East Grand Forks 39
Hayfield 50, Bethlehem Academy 46
Henning 70, Bertha-Hewitt 14
Hill City/Northland 56, Northeast Range 40
Holy Angels 99, Columbia Heights 16
Hopkins 91, St. Michael-Albertville 49
Lakeville North 50, Lakeville South 48
Maple Lake 61, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 36
Maranatha Christian 69, New Life Academy 52
Marshall 92, Jackson County Central 33
Martin County West 69, Madelia 19
Menahga 65, Pillager 33
Montevideo 87, Yellow Medicine East 53
Moorhead 67, Sheyenne, N.D. 57
Nevis 81, Laporte 4
New York Mills 78, Verndale 24
Orono 78, New Prague 26
Park Center 82, Osseo 69
Providence Academy 66, Breck 36
Roseville 91, Irondale 65
South Ridge 57, Cook County 24
Spring Lake Park 55, Totino-Grace 52
St. Cloud Cathedral 67, Zimmerman 52
St. Peter 54, Waseca 51
Watertown-Mayer 67, Holy Family Catholic 57
West Central 66, Ortonville 19
White Bear Lake 48, Park (Cottage Grove) 45
Windom 46, Redwood Valley 45
Worthington 54, Pipestone 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/