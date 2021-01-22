Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

8:29 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Albany 49, Juda 32

Bayfield 51, Butternut 41

Burlington 61, Westosha Central 44

Coleman 92, Niagara 19

Gillett 48, Saint Thomas Aquinas 39

Howards Grove 50, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 39

Kettle Moraine 85, Catholic Memorial 52

Laona-Wabeno 80, Phelps 32

Mellen 61, Mercer 50

New Auburn 73, Solon Springs 69

New London 77, Green Bay West 39

Notre Dame 85, Green Bay Southwest 55

Oconomowoc 47, Waukesha North 30

Westfield Area 74, Nekoosa 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Badger 60, Union Grove 58, OT

Bay Port 69, Sheboygan South 60

Freedom 78, Lakeland 52

Grafton 70, Cedarburg 57

Kickapoo 45, La Farge 43

Martin Luther 79, Shoreland Lutheran 28

New Berlin Eisenhower 66, Cudahy 30

Pittsville 45, Tri-County 28

South Shore 50, Hurley 39

Tomah 70, La Crosse Logan 69

Westfield Area 57, Nekoosa 32

Westosha Central 45, Burlington 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

