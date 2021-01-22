Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Albany 49, Juda 32
Bayfield 51, Butternut 41
Burlington 61, Westosha Central 44
Coleman 92, Niagara 19
Gillett 48, Saint Thomas Aquinas 39
Howards Grove 50, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 39
Kettle Moraine 85, Catholic Memorial 52
Laona-Wabeno 80, Phelps 32
Mellen 61, Mercer 50
New Auburn 73, Solon Springs 69
New London 77, Green Bay West 39
Notre Dame 85, Green Bay Southwest 55
Oconomowoc 47, Waukesha North 30
Westfield Area 74, Nekoosa 46
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Badger 60, Union Grove 58, OT
Bay Port 69, Sheboygan South 60
Freedom 78, Lakeland 52
Grafton 70, Cedarburg 57
Kickapoo 45, La Farge 43
Martin Luther 79, Shoreland Lutheran 28
New Berlin Eisenhower 66, Cudahy 30
Pittsville 45, Tri-County 28
South Shore 50, Hurley 39
Tomah 70, La Crosse Logan 69
Westfield Area 57, Nekoosa 32
Westosha Central 45, Burlington 38
