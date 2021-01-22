Florida governor walks back claim over 1 millionth shot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is walking back his claims that his state has now vaccinated 1 million seniors. DeSantis made the assertion Friday during a made-for-TV moment when he joined a 100-year-old World War II veteran for a cable news appearance. The governor said the veteran would be the 1 millionth senior to get a lifesaving shot in the arm. As it turns out, the assertion was premature. The Republican governor later said the injection was symbolic of hitting the goal of 1 million doses administered to his state’s seniors. That goal may not be officially reached until the weekend.