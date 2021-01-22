Evers looks to hire outside attorneys to handle PFAS suits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers’ administration is looking to hire outside attorneys to potentially file lawsuits over PFAS contamination. The administration announced Friday it will start soliciting bids from law firms. Evers will make the final decision on who to hire. The announcement did not say who the administration might sue. State Department of Justice spokeswoman Gillian Drummond said hiring outside counsel is in the state’s interest because it will allow the state to use attorneys with experience litigating PfAS cases and the lawsuits would require substantial DOJ resources. The announcement comes after the state Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that elevated levels of PFAS have been found in Madison-area lakes.