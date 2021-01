EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Express and Eau Claire Police Department are among those remembering Henry "Hank" Aaron who died early Friday at the age of 86.

Aaron began his minor league career in Eau Claire as a member of the Eau Claire Bears.

The Eau Claire Express collegiate baseball team said it is heartbroken by Aaron's passing.

The Eau Claire Police Department called Aaron a great player and an even better person