Chi-Hi wins OT battle against North

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The first meeting between Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire North this season was a battle through and through.

The teams were tied at four apiece heading into the third period.

A few minutes in Huskies' Johan Akervik gave North the go-head goal and North held onto that lead for the majority of the third.

But with a minute left in regulation, Chi-Hi's Isaac Frenette tied up the game sending it to overtime.

The Cardinals strike first in OT with a Ben Carlson goal and came away with the 6-5 win.

The Huskies and Cardinals will only have to wait a few days for a rematch.

Game two is on Tuesday.

