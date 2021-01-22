Skip to Content

Chi-Hi wins OT battle against North

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated January 22, 2021 11:24 pm
11:17 pm Top Sports StoriesSportHigh School SportsPrep SportsWIAA
NORTH CHIPPEWA FALLS BHKY

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The first meeting between Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire North this season was a battle through and through.

The teams were tied at four apiece heading into the third period.

A few minutes in Huskies' Johan Akervik gave North the go-head goal and North held onto that lead for the majority of the third.

But with a minute left in regulation, Chi-Hi's Isaac Frenette tied up the game sending it to overtime.

The Cardinals strike first in OT with a Ben Carlson goal and came away with the 6-5 win.

The Huskies and Cardinals will only have to wait a few days for a rematch.

Game two is on Tuesday.

RELATED: Friday's Sports Overtime highlights and scores

Rebecca Fiala

Rebecca Fiala joined the News 18 Sports Team in December 2018 as our weekend sports anchor and sports reporter.

More Stories

Skip to content