Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies at 86

(WQOW) – Baseball legend and Hall of Famer Henry “Hank” Aaron has passed away at age 86.

FOX Sports: MLB, tweeted out “R.I.P. to the legendary Hank Aaron” around 9:45 a.m. Friday.

Aaron became the Major League Baseball’s all time home run leader on April 8, 1974, passing Babe Ruth.

Barry Bonds later passed Aaron’s record in August of 2007.

Aaron was 86. There’s been no additional information released on his death at this time.

Aaron has ties to Eau Claire having played in the city early in his career.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.