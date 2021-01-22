Accumulating snow Saturday night follows Friday’s frigid temps

Eau Claire has been spared from arctic air for most of the winter so far, with the coldest temperature this winter coming on the morning of December 29 of -2. That was Eau Claire's only negative low this winter, though lows hit zero twice: on mornings of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Friday morning's low of 1 degree was the fourth coldest of the winter.

While Eau Claire didn't drop below zero, areas north and west did. Lows as cold as -6 were recorded to the northwest of Eau Claire. Areas to the south were above zero, but only a couple degrees warmer than Eau Claire.

The coldest wind chills came around the 7am hour, when Eau Claire's coldest wind chill of the winter of -13 was recorded. At that time, Cumberland had a wind chill of -20.

Eau Claire's high of 14 was also the second coldest high temperature this winter; The coldest high of the winter was 11 degrees on Christmas Eve. Temperatures Friday night have a chance to drop below zero for just the second time this winter, but with light winds expect it to feel similar or even slightly warmer than this morning was.

Saturday starts sunny, but clouds move in as temps climb to the low 20s ahead of a winter low pressure system.

Snow arrives between mid afternoon near the Mississippi River and late afternoon/early evening along the highway 53 corridor. Most of the moderate snow will fall Saturday night, with only a few lingering flurries possible Sunday morning before clouds begin to clear to partly cloudy by late afternoon.

Snow totals will be a widespread 2 to 5 inches, but slightly higher totals are likely south of highway 10 and west of highway 53 in the Mississippi River Valley. The Chippewa Valley and from highway 10 up to just north of highway 64 should get between 3 and 6 inches of light and fluffy snow, with areas closer to highway 8 only getting between 1 and 4 inches.

Areas with at least 3 inches forecast are under a Winter Weather Advisory until early Sunday morning. There won't be much wind, though any light breeze could still move around the very light and powdery snow.

Snow should even be east of Green Bay by the start of the Packer Game, though some flurries remain possible during Green Bay's NFC Championship Game against Tampa Bay at Lambeau Field.

Quieter weather returns Sunday afternoon through most of next week, with the only chance for snow arriving Wednesday, though even that has started to trend a bit south. Temperatures do look warmer by the end of next week.