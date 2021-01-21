Who gets COVID-19 vaccine next will likely be decided next week

MADISON (WQOW) - While vaccinations for older adults are expected to ramp up in Wisconsin next week, state health officials say they expect to decide who else is included in phase 1B very soon.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says the state's disaster medical advisory committee is expected to submit final recommendations for who should be vaccinated in the next day or two and DHS will likely make a decision by early next week.

However, Governor Tony Evers says to get more groups immunized in a timely manner the state needs to receive more vaccine allocations.

"I know people are real interested in knowing exactly when they can get this vaccine and unfortunately we can't guarantee it," Evers said. "We're moving in the right direction but the bottom line is you have to have vaccine in order to vaccinate."

The committee reviewed over 5,000 public comments discussing who should be vaccinated next, with a majority prioritizing grocery and restaurant workers, teachers and transit workers. They're expected to vote on official recommendations Friday.

