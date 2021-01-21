White House contact form now includes pronoun options

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A change many have noticed since President Joe Biden took office, the White House contact form now allows you to select your pronouns.

The dropdown menu has the options she/her, he/him, they/them, other or prefer not to share. This action reflects Biden's campaign promise to advance LGBTQ+ equality in the United States.



For many, just adding this list of pronouns to the website has big implications, including locally. Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Vice President of Operations Dan Bennett-Hardy said more people are seeing gender as a social construct and not identifying as the gender they're assigned as at birth. He says being recognized by the White House in this way makes a big difference to people's overall well being.

"As simple a thing as having a form identify your correct gender, the one that you chose, the pronouns that you want to be identified as, makes a huge difference because suddenly you know that somebody cares enough to ask," Bennett-Hardy said.

In another historic move, Biden nominated the first openly transgender person, Dr. Rachel Levine, to be the Assistant Secretary of Health for the Department of Health and Human Services.