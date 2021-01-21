US vaccine shortages force cancellations and postponements

Some COVID-19 vaccination sites in New York City are canceling or postponing shots or stopped making new appointments amid vaccine shortages around the U.S. that President Joe Biden has vowed to turn around. Smaller-than-expected vaccine deliveries from the federal government have caused frustration and confusion and limited states’ ability to attack the outbreak that has killed over 400,000 Americans. Over the past few days, authorities in California, Ohio, West Virginia, Florida and Hawaii warned that their supplies were running out.