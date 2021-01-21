Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

New
9:58 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Auburndale 61, Amherst 45

Bangor 59, Royall 51

Bayfield 61, South Shore 35

Bloomer 49, Hayward 40

Cambria-Friesland 48, Rio 39

Cameron 73, Cumberland 67

Cashton 80, New Lisbon 48

Central Wisconsin Christian 60, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 58

Colby 81, Gilman 35

Cuba City 62, Fennimore 46

Edgar 66, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 42

Elkhorn Area 59, Delavan-Darien 57

Fall Creek 72, Altoona 67

Highland 55, Potosi 51

Johnson Creek 67, Saint Lawrence Seminary 49

Kimberly 78, Appleton North 58

Ladysmith 75, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 39

Lomira 54, North Fond du Lac 52

Mount Horeb 43, Barneveld 36

Northwestern 81, St. Croix Falls 57

Omro 66, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 54

Oshkosh West 67, Hortonville 62

Pittsville 57, Tri-County 10

Prentice 65, Owen-Withee 57

Randolph 73, Deerfield 51

Rhinelander 73, Antigo 33

Rosholt 58, Pacelli 52

Seneca 64, Weston 15

St. John’s NW Military Academy 67, Oak Creek 60

St. Marys Springs 61, Mayville 45

Stockbridge 79, Suring 31

Valders 83, Laconia 72

Valley Christian 49, Weyauwega-Fremont 43

Waterloo 61, Parkview 58

Watertown Luther Prep 71, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 40

Waupun 55, Ripon 53

Wauzeka-Steuben 63, North Crawford 45

West Salem 64, Arcadia 54

Whitehall 52, Cochrane-Fountain City 36

Winter 49, Cornell 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Albany 69, Pecatonica 33

Almond-Bancroft 45, Port Edwards 32

Aquinas 71, Holmen 42

Black Hawk 87, Monticello 25

Blair-Taylor 78, Lincoln 51

Brillion 59, New Holstein 42

Brookfield Central 65, Verona Area 61

Clear Lake 53, Turtle Lake 33

Clinton 68, McFarland 66

Crandon 51, Laona-Wabeno 40

Darlington 55, Iowa-Grant 27

Dominican 51, Racine St. Catherine’s 34

Durand 60, Mondovi 21

Edgar 57, Abbotsford 37

Elcho 58, Goodman 19

Eleva-Strum 40, Gilmanton 20

Elk Mound 71, Spring Valley 31

Evansville 61, Whitewater 58

Fall River 60, Cambria-Friesland 53

Fox Valley Lutheran 59, Marinette 18

Franklin 68, South Milwaukee 42

Freedom 59, Denmark 16

Glenwood City 45, Boyceville 27

Gresham Community 54, Manawa 45

Hilbert 44, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 20

Howards Grove 63, Manitowoc Lutheran 37

Hustisford 47, Horicon 18

Independence 62, Augusta 46

Janesville Craig 62, Baraboo 43

Jefferson 49, Brodhead 33

Johnson Creek 63, Saint Francis 21

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 64, Campbellsport 32

Kewaskum 66, Berlin 42

Lake Country Lutheran 80, Kenosha Christian Life 7

Lake Mills 54, Lodi 36

Lena 53, Florence 51

Little Chute 56, Waupaca 51

Living Word Lutheran 52, Williams Bay 44

Lourdes Academy 45, Dodgeland 39

Markesan 33, Rio 29

Marshall 73, Waterloo 18

Milwaukee DSHA 60, Wauwatosa West 52

Mineral Point 59, Cuba City 39

Mishicot 84, Reedsville 34

Mosinee 58, Tomahawk 38

New Glarus 60, Cambridge 46

Niagara 49, Crivitz 35

Oconto 60, Sevastopol 58

Onalaska 48, La Crosse Central 33

Oostburg 57, Cedar Grove-Belgium 14

Ozaukee 81, Sheboygan Area Luth. 72

Palmyra-Eagle 48, Deerfield 44

Pius XI Catholic 77, West Allis Central 50

Platteville 75, Richland Center 56

Plymouth 60, Winneconne 34

Potosi 48, River Ridge 26

Prairie du Chien 70, Dodgeville 31

Racine Lutheran 65, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59

Randolph 82, Montello 28

Random Lake 67, St. Mary Catholic 63

Riverdale 67, Boscobel 50

Roncalli 45, Kiel 42

Saint Thomas More 53, University School of Milwaukee 49

Seymour 83, Green Bay East 19

Sheboygan Falls 60, Chilton 30

Shoreland Lutheran 55, The Prairie School 47

Shullsburg 47, Highland 37

Southern Door 62, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 43

St. Croix Falls 56, Baldwin-Woodville 39

St. Marys Springs 56, Kohler 52

Suring 57, Coleman 47

Three Lakes 73, Elcho 22

Turner 56, Edgerton 54

Unity 62, Luck 22

Valders 62, Two Rivers 39

Waterford 48, Wilmot Union 35

Waunakee 70, Milton 24

West Bend East 42, Oshkosh North 23

West De Pere 58, Menasha 40

Winter 49, Cornell 46

Wrightstown 66, Luxemburg-Casco 41

Xavier 69, New London 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content