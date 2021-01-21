Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Auburndale 61, Amherst 45
Bangor 59, Royall 51
Bayfield 61, South Shore 35
Bloomer 49, Hayward 40
Cambria-Friesland 48, Rio 39
Cameron 73, Cumberland 67
Cashton 80, New Lisbon 48
Central Wisconsin Christian 60, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 58
Colby 81, Gilman 35
Cuba City 62, Fennimore 46
Edgar 66, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 42
Elkhorn Area 59, Delavan-Darien 57
Fall Creek 72, Altoona 67
Highland 55, Potosi 51
Johnson Creek 67, Saint Lawrence Seminary 49
Kimberly 78, Appleton North 58
Ladysmith 75, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 39
Lomira 54, North Fond du Lac 52
Mount Horeb 43, Barneveld 36
Northwestern 81, St. Croix Falls 57
Omro 66, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 54
Oshkosh West 67, Hortonville 62
Pittsville 57, Tri-County 10
Prentice 65, Owen-Withee 57
Randolph 73, Deerfield 51
Rhinelander 73, Antigo 33
Rosholt 58, Pacelli 52
Seneca 64, Weston 15
St. John’s NW Military Academy 67, Oak Creek 60
St. Marys Springs 61, Mayville 45
Stockbridge 79, Suring 31
Valders 83, Laconia 72
Valley Christian 49, Weyauwega-Fremont 43
Waterloo 61, Parkview 58
Watertown Luther Prep 71, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 40
Waupun 55, Ripon 53
Wauzeka-Steuben 63, North Crawford 45
West Salem 64, Arcadia 54
Whitehall 52, Cochrane-Fountain City 36
Winter 49, Cornell 46
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Albany 69, Pecatonica 33
Almond-Bancroft 45, Port Edwards 32
Aquinas 71, Holmen 42
Black Hawk 87, Monticello 25
Blair-Taylor 78, Lincoln 51
Brillion 59, New Holstein 42
Brookfield Central 65, Verona Area 61
Clear Lake 53, Turtle Lake 33
Clinton 68, McFarland 66
Crandon 51, Laona-Wabeno 40
Darlington 55, Iowa-Grant 27
Dominican 51, Racine St. Catherine’s 34
Durand 60, Mondovi 21
Edgar 57, Abbotsford 37
Elcho 58, Goodman 19
Eleva-Strum 40, Gilmanton 20
Elk Mound 71, Spring Valley 31
Evansville 61, Whitewater 58
Fall River 60, Cambria-Friesland 53
Fox Valley Lutheran 59, Marinette 18
Franklin 68, South Milwaukee 42
Freedom 59, Denmark 16
Glenwood City 45, Boyceville 27
Gresham Community 54, Manawa 45
Hilbert 44, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 20
Howards Grove 63, Manitowoc Lutheran 37
Hustisford 47, Horicon 18
Independence 62, Augusta 46
Janesville Craig 62, Baraboo 43
Jefferson 49, Brodhead 33
Johnson Creek 63, Saint Francis 21
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 64, Campbellsport 32
Kewaskum 66, Berlin 42
Lake Country Lutheran 80, Kenosha Christian Life 7
Lake Mills 54, Lodi 36
Lena 53, Florence 51
Little Chute 56, Waupaca 51
Living Word Lutheran 52, Williams Bay 44
Lourdes Academy 45, Dodgeland 39
Markesan 33, Rio 29
Marshall 73, Waterloo 18
Milwaukee DSHA 60, Wauwatosa West 52
Mineral Point 59, Cuba City 39
Mishicot 84, Reedsville 34
Mosinee 58, Tomahawk 38
New Glarus 60, Cambridge 46
Niagara 49, Crivitz 35
Oconto 60, Sevastopol 58
Onalaska 48, La Crosse Central 33
Oostburg 57, Cedar Grove-Belgium 14
Ozaukee 81, Sheboygan Area Luth. 72
Palmyra-Eagle 48, Deerfield 44
Pius XI Catholic 77, West Allis Central 50
Platteville 75, Richland Center 56
Plymouth 60, Winneconne 34
Potosi 48, River Ridge 26
Prairie du Chien 70, Dodgeville 31
Racine Lutheran 65, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59
Randolph 82, Montello 28
Random Lake 67, St. Mary Catholic 63
Riverdale 67, Boscobel 50
Roncalli 45, Kiel 42
Saint Thomas More 53, University School of Milwaukee 49
Seymour 83, Green Bay East 19
Sheboygan Falls 60, Chilton 30
Shoreland Lutheran 55, The Prairie School 47
Shullsburg 47, Highland 37
Southern Door 62, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 43
St. Croix Falls 56, Baldwin-Woodville 39
St. Marys Springs 56, Kohler 52
Suring 57, Coleman 47
Three Lakes 73, Elcho 22
Turner 56, Edgerton 54
Unity 62, Luck 22
Valders 62, Two Rivers 39
Waterford 48, Wilmot Union 35
Waunakee 70, Milton 24
West Bend East 42, Oshkosh North 23
West De Pere 58, Menasha 40
Wrightstown 66, Luxemburg-Casco 41
Xavier 69, New London 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/