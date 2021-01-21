Super Bowl berth at stake as top-seeded Packers host Bucs

The Green Bay Packers seek their first Super Bowl berth in a decade as they host Tampa Bay in their fourth NFC championship game appearance over the last seven seasons. The Buccaneers are trying to get to the Super Bowl for the first time since their 2002 championship season. This game pits two Hall of Fame-caliber quarterbacks in Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers. The Bucs trounced the Packers 38-10 at Tampa during the regular season. Green Bay is looking to earn its eighth straight victory. The Bucs have won each of their last seven road games.