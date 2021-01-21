SpaceX Starlink pilot program being developed in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW)- Eau Claire County officials are working with the nation's largest private space transportation company in an effort to improve broadband connection in our local communities.

The county broadband committee is planning a pilot program with SpaceX to test the company's Starlink internet service in the county's southeast region and parts of Jackson and Trempealeau counties.

Starlink uses low-orbiting satellites that will look to provide better internet connection and eliminate weather-related interruptions, especially in rural areas.

"Over our history, we've had phone service, we've had DSL and different technologies that have rolled out," said Lynn Thompson, president & CEO of Eau Claire Energy Cooperative and member of the broadband committee. "This is a new technology that could provide an economical answer to people who otherwise would not be able to access internet with a fiber connection or a cable connection in very rural parts of our county."

Estimated costs for the project are $85,000, with a portion being covered by a grant from the WEDC and another by community fundraising. The county plans to cover up to $30,000 of the costs as well.

The committee plans to select anywhere from 30-50 participants to participate under specific criteria, including a financial need, and a need for the service such as remote learning or telecommunicating. Officials hope to begin the process in the coming weeks.