Pakistan seeks to block US-based website of minority Ahmadis

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has ordered a U.S.-based website propagating the faith of Pakistan’s minority Ahmadis shut down over allegedly blasphemous content. One of the site’s managers said on Thursday that he and another American who also manages Trueislam.com both live and work in the U.S. He called Pakistan’s action “a brazen act of suppression of freedom of expression and freedom of religion.” Blasphemy has been a contentious issue in Pakistan where the parliament declared minority Ahmadis non-Muslims in 1974. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority did not immediately respond to an AP request for comment and Zafar and Khan’s website is not accessible from Pakistan.