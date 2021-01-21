Mayo Health warns of vaccine scams

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As Wisconsinites 65 and older become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, scammers are taking advantage.

Mayo Clinic doctor Melanie Swift warns older adults that a scam going around offers to help them get a better place in line for the vaccine. She said the scammer calls people over 65, and ask for money in exchange for getting them the vaccine sooner. Swift said while she is aware of one scam like this - there could be more out there.

"No one can do that, don't fall for it, please if you do hear anything like that report it," Swift said.

She said these scams should be reported to the Department of Health Services. The email is DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov and the free hotline is (800) 422-7128