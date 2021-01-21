Maduro sent letter to Iran’s Leader accrediting US fugitive

MIAMI (AP) — A Colombian businessman was carrying a letter from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accrediting him to Iran’s supreme leader when he was arrested on a U.S. warrant last year in the African nation of Cape Verde. The revelation was contained in a new filing in a politically charged corruption case in Miami that took place just hours after authorities in Cape Verde said they approved transferring Alex Saab to house arrest. Saab has been held since June on a U.S. arrest warrant. U.S. officials believe he holds secrets about how Maduro allegedly siphoned off millions of dollars in government contracts amid widespread hunger in the oil-rich nation.