L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library accepts $1.5M donation, largest in history

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Thanks to a gracious gift from The L. E. Phillips Family Foundation, the Eau Claire public library is getting $1.5M.

In a press release sent to News 18, library officials said this gift is a critical step in reaching its Story Builder expansion campaign.

The library voted to accept the gift Thursday. Library officials said this is the largest pledge in the history of the library, bringing funding to nearly 93% of the project's $18.5M price tag.

L.E. Phillips Public Library officials said the city has invested $11.5M to renovate the library’s failing mechanical systems. The Story Builder campaign is raising an additional $7M in private funds to expand and enhance the library’s physical space.

The following is a statement from Bob Eierman, the library board president and Story Builder campaign co-chair:

This gift is a cornerstone contribution to the Story Builder campaign. We are excited and gratified that that L. E. Phillips family will continue their strong support for the library. With our other major donors and almost 600 community members, Eau Claire has demonstrated its willingness to make a major financial investment in the future of the library. The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library pledges to make the best possible use of this investment to advance our mission to support lifelong learning in this community by providing the library it needs and deserves.

