Incredibly warmer start Thursday falls right back to bitter by Friday

30 degrees warmer in less than 30 hours. Our rollercoaster of a week is shining bright with the warm front that came through late Wednesday. Unfortunately, we are at the peak of this climb and on the cusp of our intense drop back to 0.

Thursday starts with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds are still swinging in from the west at 5 to 15 mph. They will gust upwards of 30+ mph as they turn northwest through the afternoon.

Wind chills will go from the 20s to the single digits throughout your Thursday. By the later evening we'll see air temperatures start to drop and by Friday morning we'll be near 0 with wind chills well into the negatives.

All of this change is thanks to another cold front that will bring some light scattered snow across the region later Thursday. A chance for a trace to a few tenths of an inch of snow is likely through the evening commute. Watch for a few slick spots.

Friday will be sunny and clear but cold with highs in the teens. Then we'll sink even lower into the negatives for Saturday morning before a snowy system arrives late Saturday.

Confidence is growing in the chance for more than 2 inches of snowfall on Saturday evening, but model trends are still be closely watched so expect a more specific forecast throughout Friday's updates.